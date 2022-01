LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Actor/Comedian Bob Saget arrives at Variety’s Power of Comedy presented by Sims 3 in Partnership with Bing at Club Nokia on December 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

He was reportedly found in a hotel dead on Sunday in Florida.