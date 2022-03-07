COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced details about four of the concerts that will take place at the event.

The four confirmed headliners for these concerts are country star Toby Keith, rap artist Nelly, Christian rock artist Zach Williams and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to Aug. 7, with additional concert announcements coming March 21 and April 4.

Tickets for the concerts at the Ohio State Fair go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland

Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias