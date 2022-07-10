CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was, indeed, a “wonderful” brunch at Sam’s Uptown Cafe today.

West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member and West Virginia-native John Ellison dropped by and sang his hit song, “Some Kind of Wonderful.” This was during Sunday’s, “Some Kind of Wonderful Brunch.”

According to his website, Ellison was born on August 11, 1941, in, “a small coal mining town,” in West Virginia.

He moved to Rochester, New York in the 1960s. In 1967, he founded Soul Brothers Six, according to his website. During that time, he wrote “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

“Some Kind of Wonderful” has been covered by more than 60 artists and bands including Grand Funk Railroad, Conway Twitty, Huey Lewis & the News and more.

Ellison now produces a spice rub which was used today in all the brunch dishes.

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis with West Virginia Hall of Fame member John Ellison

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was there and he says the singing, the song and the brunch were all, “tasty!”