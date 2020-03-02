Westwood mixes message of ecology with regal Paris fashion

Model Bella Hadid wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood fashion collection during Women’s fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

PARIS (AP) — A singer at Vivienne Westwood’s eco-minded Paris Fashion Week show serenaded guests about fighting for the environment.

The clothes designed by Andreas Kronthaler exuberantly mixed punk with ethnic styles and the regal — all to dramatic effect under the sparkling crystal chandeliers of the City of Light’s historic Hotel de Ville.

Elie Saab, in his fall-winter ready-to-wear show for 2020, was a study in the bow collar.

From oversize silk floppy ones to small tight stiff ones, Elie Saab showcased everything under the sun in his fall collection.

Otherwise, it was sober than usual, with fastidious detailing such as face veils, flared cuffs and flounce.