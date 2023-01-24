CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were released Tuesday and people are wondering what the Best Picture will be.

West Virginia’s favorite Best Picture nomination is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Behind that film is “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” according to Google Trends data.

The films nominated for Best Picture include “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking,” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has the most nominations. It is nominated for 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and two nominations in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

For the Best Director category, West Virginians are searching for Steven Spielberg, who is nominated for “The Fabelmans.”

For the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, West Virginia’s pick is Brendan Fraser for “The Whale.” Behind Fraser is Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Paul Mescal for “Aftersun,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

For the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, West Virginia’s pick is Cate Blanchett for “Tár.” Behind Blanchett is Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie,” Ana de Armas for “Blonde” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans.”

For a list of the Academy Award nominations, click here.

To gather the data, Best Picture nominees were put together in a bracket and narrowed down to the top five. For the other categories, the names were put into Google Trends and were ranked by percentage.