CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”

According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”

The creators of the holiday, the Cinema Foundation, say in a press release the one-day event will be at 3,000 locations and on over 30,000 screen across the United States.

Here are a list of theaters in the Mountain State where you can go and enjoy a $3 movie:

Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square 16 – Huntington, WV

Cinemark Huntington Mall – Barboursville, WV

Teays Valley Cinema – Scott Depot, WV

Regal Nitro – Nitro, WV

Marquee Cinemas Southridge 12 – South Charleston, WV

Park Place Stadium Cinemas – Charleston, WV

Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema – Charleston, WV

Fountain Place Cinema 8 – Logan, WV

Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14 – Beckley, WV

Marquee Cinemas Nicholas Showcase – Summersville, WV

Regal Morgantown – Morgantown, WV

AMC Classic Morgantown 12 – Morgantown, WV

Cinemark Meadowbrook Mall – Bridgeport, WV

Marquee Cinemas Highlands 14 – Triadelphia, WV

While not all of these films will be available at each theater, according to IMDb, here are major films available to watch in theaters throughout West Virginia: