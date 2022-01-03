Winter Jam 2022 kicks off in Charleston with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour” Winter Jam will kick off in Charleston on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with two-time Grammy award-nominated band Skillet and Tauren Wells as the headliners.

Carol M. Anderson, Tour Publicist for CMA Media Promotions, says the 2022 Winter Jam, called the “All Together Now” tour, will start its multi-city tour at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday.

They say the “All Together Now” tour will feature headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells. Other artists in the line-up include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. “Pre-jam” artists include Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship with speaker Shane Prutt.

Jam Nation members will receive free early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and a lanyard. Jam Nation Max members will also receive a backstage tour, meet & greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section, according to the press release.

Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

For more information on and the full list of cities and dates, visit their website.