UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace.

Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone in the Wheelersburg and Sciotoville area.

Portsmouth PD asks that you keep your door closed and not answer the door for anyone you don’t know.

If you have any information on the escapees please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (740)-355-8261