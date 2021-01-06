Essential workers and child care providers receive $10 billion in for child care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the new $900 billion CARES Act bill signed into law by President Trump, many American families are relieved… especially those who are essential workers.

West Virginia recieved more federal Child Care and Development block grant money to provide child care assistance for anyone deemed an essential worker during the pandemic, regardless of income.

This bill provides $10 billion to help families struggling with tuition payments. But also, will assist child care providers dealing with low enrollment rates and staff payments.

But some are worried the $10 billion may not be enough for the child care sector to survive.

According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, about 56% of child care providers report losing money by staying open.

And for care providers who chose to stay open, 91% are paying additional costs for cleaning supplies and 60% for additional costs for staff.

Area child care providers should start to receive these benefits this week.