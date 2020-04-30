Etienne Papineau to return to WVU golf for extra year of eligibility

One of WVU’s top golfers will be coming back to Morgantown for one last year.

Senior Etienne Papineau announced that he will utilize his extra year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season due to the NCAA’s decision to allow all spring sports athletes another year due to this season’s cancellation.

“I have thought about it a lot, and I wanted to make a reasoned decision,” Papineau said. “I think it is a great opportunity for me to come back and complete my MBA while playing one of the best schedules in the NCAA. I am extremely grateful that Coach [Sean] Covich, Coach [Clay] Bounds and WVU gave me the opportunity to come back. After long and deep discussions with my family, girlfriend, friends and coaches, we agree that it is the best thing for me to do.”

Papineau’s announcement comes after one of the strongest seasons in WVU golf’s short history as a program, which saw the squad crack the national top 25 while placing at some of collegiate golf’s biggest events during the season, such as the Florida Gators Invitational. The senior was one of the Mountaineers’ low scorers, with his 72.33-stroke average slotting in at no. 4 on the team. He also set a 54-hole program record at the Old Town Club Collegiate in September, shooting a 203 with a career-low round of 65.

“The most important thing is after seeing how our great season ended in March, I wanted to come back and prove that we can do something special as a team.”

After question marks surrounded the future of his seniors, Covich expressed his excitement that one of them will officially be on the squad for next season.

“I am thrilled that Etienne has decided to return for another season,” Covich said. “He is one of the best players in our program’s history, an honor roll student and a great teammate. Our guys love to be around him and compete with him. I am very grateful for the chance to be his coach for another year.”