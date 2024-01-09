CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – About 450 people gathered in Charleston to remember the 10-year anniversary of the West Virginia water crisis and reflect on how the community came together during the crisis.

The West Virginia Rivers Coalition hosted an event at the Cultural Center to promote secure water access for all, and reflect on the events of the water crisis. The crisis started on Jan. 9, 2014, when 10,000 gallons of the MCHM chemical leaked into Elk River, knocking out water services for 300,000 people across nine counties.

The event featured live music, mural painting, free food and drinks, and a lineup of public speakers.

Event organizer Maria Russo says the event was bittersweet. It reflected on the past and how West Virginia navigated the time, but also remembers how the state banded together in a time of crisis.

“Devastating realities people were faced with. That pushed so many folks to do something about it,” Russo said. “We’re really excited to lift up those voices of people who went out and did something about it and said we did something about it, and that we want clean water for all.”

Russo adds the gathering hopes to prevent a disaster like the 2014 water crisis from ever happening again in West Virginia.

“We believe in a water secure future. We believe in a future where everyone has access to healthy water they can drink and bathe in. That should never be a question,” Russo said. “We’re fighting for that here together tonight.”