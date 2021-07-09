Events are back! Forecast info for outdoor activities and for beachgoers this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) As pandemic restrictions are lifted, more and more area events are starting back up and that means the forecast is important for those events. This coming weekend does feature some rain but does not look like it will be the kind of weather that will rain out many events.

Friday night kicks off the Live on the Levee in Charleston with dry weather and 80s to start with 70s as the evening unfolds.

In Eleanor, West Virginia, the Putnam County Fair is underway and things should be comfortable Friday night starting in the 80s and falling into the 70s with more clouds coming in late for a while.

In Proctorville, Ohio, the Lawrence County Fair gets underway on Saturday and despite earlier rain, it looks like the sky will dry out later in the day which will be good for evening events including the demolition derby.

As for people heading to the beaches of the Carolinas, there could be a few storms Saturday afternoon from Myrtle Beach to the south.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

Sunday things look fairly dry across the beach areas with perhaps a few inland pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Those are the kind that do not interrupt being at the beach.

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

Our parent company, NEXSTAR, has stations all along the coast from Virginia Beach to the south. If you’d like to check out the local weather at those beach locations, please see the pages linked below.

WAVY Weather | Super Doppler 10 Forecast
Virginia Beach area forecast
Boating Forecast
Outer Banks Forecast Info
Myrtle Beach Weather
Myrtle Beach Forecast
Charleston SC Latest Weather Forecast

Keep up to date with weather changes by downloading the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS