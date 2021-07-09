Events are back! Forecast info for outdoor activities and for beachgoers this weekend

(WOWK) As pandemic restrictions are lifted, more and more area events are starting back up and that means the forecast is important for those events. This coming weekend does feature some rain but does not look like it will be the kind of weather that will rain out many events.

Friday night kicks off the Live on the Levee in Charleston with dry weather and 80s to start with 70s as the evening unfolds.

In Eleanor, West Virginia, the Putnam County Fair is underway and things should be comfortable Friday night starting in the 80s and falling into the 70s with more clouds coming in late for a while.

In Proctorville, Ohio, the Lawrence County Fair gets underway on Saturday and despite earlier rain, it looks like the sky will dry out later in the day which will be good for evening events including the demolition derby.

As for people heading to the beaches of the Carolinas, there could be a few storms Saturday afternoon from Myrtle Beach to the south.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

Sunday things look fairly dry across the beach areas with perhaps a few inland pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Those are the kind that do not interrupt being at the beach.

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

