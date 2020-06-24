Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case

ATHENS, OH (AP) — The former president of a now-defunct fraternity at Ohio University has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from hazing that led to a student’s death two years ago.
Elijah Wahib pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor hazing and a single felony count of permitting drug use, The 22-year-old Westlake man became the fifth members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity to plead guilty to charges that grew out of the 2018 incident involving Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman who was found dead after ingesting nitrous oxide.
