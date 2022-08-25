ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Parents in St. Albans said they’re looking for answers after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a home daycare in the 900 block of Baier Street.

Neighbors said FBI agents were at the home Wednesday morning for several hours. Two witnesses said they saw the agents remove several garbage bags from the residence, but they could not specify what was inside those bags.

13 News spoke with one family whose children attend the daycare. They said FBI agents questioned them as well as other parents, and the agents told them the case pertains to “internet crimes.”

When we reached out to the FBI, they would not comment on the investigation.

Parents said they received a message from the daycare owners that morning saying they would be closed for the day and that they should find other childcare services.

The home daycare service is not listed in state records, and 13 News checked with county property records but neighbors said the listed homeowner is deceased.