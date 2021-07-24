Exit 58A, 1-64 eastbound lane closure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are major traffic backups on Eastbound I-64 near downtown Charleston due to an accident near the approach to the Big Blue Bridge Saturday morning.

Crews are working to upright and remove an overturned semi and it’s expected to take several hours to clear the scene and reopen the highway.

Drivers should take alternate routes into downtown Charleston

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS