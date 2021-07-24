Exit 58A, 1-64 eastbound lane closure

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are major traffic backups on Eastbound I-64 near downtown Charleston due to an accident near the approach to the Big Blue Bridge Saturday morning.
Crews are working to upright and remove an overturned semi and it’s expected to take several hours to clear the scene and reopen the highway.
Drivers should take alternate routes into downtown Charleston
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.