Expansion Project on I-64 in Barboursville Begins Wednesday

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Starting Wednesday the first phase of a three year project to makeover I-64 in Barboursville begins.

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The nearly three mile section of interstate lies between Exit 11 at Merritt’s Creek to 0.75 mile past Exit 20 at the Huntington Mall. The project is $71.5 million and includes expanding some sections to eight lanes, replacing and widening the bridges along that stretch of interstate, and expanding the entrance to The Huntington Mall.

Officials say there are approximately 55,000 drivers that pass through the corridor each day and the project will ease congestion.

The contractor for the project says they are still designing the bridges and commuters will start to see those changes in Spring 2020.

Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, says safety is their biggest concern and he urges drivers to pay attention to the signs, obey the speed limit, and use secondary roads while the project is underway.

The contractor says crews will not be out on major shopping days during the holiday season.