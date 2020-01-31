From rappelling to caving, Carter Caves has a little something for everyone

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – It’s never the wrong time of the year to take a vacation to unwind and reflect on life, whether by yourself or with the comfort of family and friends.

Though many vacation options are quite expensive, we thankfully reside in an area where there are a myriad of opportunities to take in adventure, thrills, and experiences that will last a lifetime.

One of these opportunities is located at Carter Caves State Resort Park located in northeastern Kentucky!

There are more than enough activities to keep you busy for an entire week at Carter Caves, including cave tours, twenty-six miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, fishing, rock climbing, rappelling and so much more.

Hiding under a small enclosure near Smokey Bridge

Beautiful Smokey Bridge at Carter Caves

A closeup of Smokey Bridge at Carter Caves

Smokey Valley Lake at Carter Caves State Park

Three Bridges Trail at Carter Caves

Small seasonal waterfall near Smokey Bridge at Carter Caves

Taking it easy after an afternoon of rock rappelling at Carter Caves

A beautiful waterfall above Smokey Bridge at Carter Caves

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Recently, I had the chance to enamor myself in these activities by taking park in the park’s annual Winter Adventure Weekend! The eleventh annual weekend of adventures features 243 field trips, ranging from hiking to trapping and pit plunging!

There are also a multitude of rock rapelling and climbing exercises! I rapelled down from the park’s largest natural bridge, the Smokey Bridge, which stands at its peak height at 90 feet tall and is 120 feet wide! Amazingly, I met the same people helping me rapell down the natural bridge as the folks that worked Bridge Day over in Fayetteville back in October!

I was able to rappel a couple of times down incredible Smokey Bridge – and then I rappelled back up! It’s quite an exercise workout – but incredibly fun to partake in! There is an incredible feeling just hanging on by a rope and enjoying the brilliant views that only the fowl are able to see otherwise!

Finally, I took part in the X Cave tour, which is one of three caves tours available at the park, along with the Cascade and Saltpetre Cave. The X Cave tour lasted about an hour and is named so because of the layout of its passages, which cross at the center of the cave to form the letter “x”. There were amazing features in the cave, including cave coral, the Giant Turkey, the Great Chandelier stalactite, and the discovery of four dormant bats in the cave!

I was able to do all of this during the course of an entire day, and participated in several other fun and engaging activities at the park! But as much fun as I had on my trip, there was so much that I didn’t do that I wish I had completed! I plan to return soon!

If you would like to check out this gem in our region, the resort is located only ten minutes off of Interstate 64 in Carter County northeast of Olive Hill near the small community of Wolf.

Wanting to stay overnight? The Lewis Caveland Lodge offer 28 rooms with full amenities, and there are also eleven two-bedroom cottages. There is also the campground, which featues 89 campsites!

If you’re interested specifically in the next Winter Adventure Weekend, it’s taking place January 28th to 31st, 2021! You can find more information on next year’s event here.