Paranormal attraction opens doors to ‘new patients’ in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — If you’re into spooky experiences and have a fascination with the things that go ‘bump’ in the night, locals in Williamson, West Virginia, are opening an attraction that may be right up your alley.

Many have experienced unexplainable occurrences at The Old Hospital on College Hill. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“I believe there are some strange things that go on in this building….more than just little sounds that a building makes. I think there’s something about this place…” Charles Hatfield, mayor of the City of Williamson, WV

The Old Hospital on College Hill officially opened Friday as a paranormal and historical tourist attraction with a ribbon cutting.

Originally opened on March 2nd, 1928, the hospital remained in use until 1988.

The hospital still houses much of the old hospital equipment. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

In fact, many locals still have ties to the place; Co-owner Tonya Webb is one them.

“It was an emotional connection, I was actually born in this hospital in 1973. I lost two grandparents that I never actually met in this hospital… I didn’t want to see it dilapidate and maybe turn into nothing and just kind of rot.” Tonya Webb, co-owner, The Old Hospital on College Hill

Instead, it will now become a historical and haunted site for tours, ghost hunts, and more.

“I believe it’ll bring…maybe up to 25,000 or more people to this community that would not have been here before.” Charles Hatfield, mayor of the City of Williamson, WV

Not only do the new owners of this hospital hope it becomes a prominent paranormal tourist attraction for the area; they’re hoping to preserve some local history.

Owners of the old hospital hope it will bring tourists to Williamson. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“When I found out these buildings were coming up for sale, it was important for me to not only try to preserve Willamson’s history, and this county’s history, but to save a little bit of my history as well.” Tonya Webb, co-owner, The Old Hospital on College Hill

They are already planning on doing events and even weddings at The Old Hospital—for more information on those events and on the location itself, visit their website here.

The Old Hospital on College Hill’s first floor hallway. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

