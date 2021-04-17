‘Fairy Boss Mothers’ mentor more than 100 girls in meet and greet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 100 little girls got to be princesses for a day at the third annual Fairy Boss Mothers Ball in Charleston.

The event aims to inspire little girls to go after the career they want by exposing them to local women professionals for the day.

There were lots of handmade signs by the ‘Fairy Boss Mothers’ like the one above for the girls to read at the drive-thru.

On Saturday afternoon in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, there were proud fathers, curious boys, professional women from different fields, but most of all, lots of little girls dressed up as princesses.

Leeshia Lee was the organizer of the ball and she said the parade was like “motivational trick-or-treat” for the girls.

Because of COVID-19, Lee says she had to do things differently this year with an outdoor drive-thru parade and a virtual ‘ball.’

Aside from the candy, tiaras, and crowns that were given out, she says the purpose of the event was to connect little girls with mentor figures, what she calls “fairy boss mothers.”

“The fairy boss mothers are the girls as their future selves; so they’re doctors, lawyers, chefs…” said Lee.

Women like her cousin Tericca Maxwell who is a local therapist at Keep Your Faith Corporation.

“I think it’s empowering; growing up I never saw people who looked like me, people out here wanting to talk to little girls, mentor little girls,” said Maxwell who is currently offering free counseling services to children impacted by COVID-19.

So whether a doctor, a news anchor or the Mayor of Charleston, the message to the little girls was ‘you can do it too.’

Lee says there will be a boys mentorship event on May 1st and she’s looking for male mentors who would like to participate.

