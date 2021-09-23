Fall chill for Friday morning

(WOWK) — After a cooler than normal Thursday, temperatures are set to run well down into the mid 40s across the region for Friday morning. This means your furnace may kick on and you may need to warm up your car a little to make it comfortable on the morning commute.

Morning temperatures as shown by Predictor for Friday morning

After that cold start, we see temperatures rising into the low 70s for Friday under sunny skies. The evening looks great for high school football games all through the area.

Friday night football forecast

The next chance for rain comes Saturday afternoon with a very weak line of showers moving west to east through the region.

Predictor shows light rain sweeping the area on Saturday afternoon

Rainfall amounts are projected to be very light with this splash-and-dash line of showers Saturday.

Predictor model output for rain on Saturday

While it feels cool here, there is still a lot of heat left out to the west and we will see occasional tastes of that, including some days up around 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

All in all, don’t cancel any plans for Saturday, but know there is a chance for a passing shower to fly through briefly before things clear out once again. Fantastic temperatures are called for through the weekend.

Enjoy the weather and grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the weather 24/7. It’s free and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.