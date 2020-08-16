(CNN) – Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin!
The Massachusetts-based company is making its pumpkin-flavored coffee, espresso and bakery treats available next week.
This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers.
Here’s a rundown of their fall offerings:
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Chai latte
- Pumpkin flavored coffees
- Apple cider donut and donut hole treats
- Pumpkin donut, donut hole treats and muffin
- Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich
The fall items will be available for a limited time.
No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- KY man arrested after stealing car at gunpoint
- Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati
- Fall is coming: Dunkin’s pumpkin menu on the way
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 613 new cases, two new deaths reported
- UPDATE: Police searching for suspect in Charleston shooting
- ATV’s are legal on some roads
- Real estate company employees claim CEO said ‘Take off your mask or you can go home’
- Tribute returns: Health workers to bring back annual 9/11 light beams
- Biden sends condolences, prayers to Trump after death of younger brother
- Second stimulus checks: Trump says Democrats holding up new direct payments