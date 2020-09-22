Fall officially begins Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The official arrival of fall will take place at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. That’s the time of the autumnal equinox.

The autumnal equinox takes place Tuesday morning

The equinox means it’s the time when the Northern and Southern Hemisphere have equal parts of day and night. It is also the time when the sun’s direct rays shine perpendicular to the equator. Those direct rays will now travel south into the Southern Hemisphere making it spring there so they will get warmer as we residents of the Northern Hemisphere get gradually colder.

Locally, in the short term, temperatures will actually warm up a little over the next few days.

Expected highs for Charleston and Huntington this week

As the sun’s direct rays move south, the deciduous trees will begin to change color as the trees stop producing chlorophyll in the leaves, allowing them to turn various colors.

A single leaf on the pavement in Cabell County, WV marks the signal of changing colors even in the lowlands

As for the outlook on trees changing color, now would be a great time to head to the highest terrain in West Virginia. The area traditionally is approaching peak color over the next two weeks there.

Fall color forecast for the leaves in the region

As for rain, it looks like very few showers if any for many areas until about Sunday. Stay tuned for more on that to the StormTracker 13 forecast available here any time.

