Fallen trees and lines make for hazardous travel along Route 10, side roads

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in Cabell, Putnam, Wayne and Lincoln counties.

In the daylight Tuesday, travelers along Route 10 near Huntington, WV saw the impact of the winter weather.

“I don’t mind the snow but the ice could stop,” said Teagan Sartin. She lives along Hughes Branch. She, her mother and Alexandria Shea Cutlip slept in the car overnight because they couldn’t get home.

“So many trees have fallen down on our road so we are just waiting for it to get cleared up,” Cutlip said.

On nearby Route 10 trees were down in the road multiple places after falling under the weight of the ice. The damage is widespread and dangerous in many areas. Mother Nature wouldn’t let crews catch up. While initially local traffic could get through, eventually crews had to entirely shut down the hardest hit section of Route 10 so they could try to tackle the monumental challenge ahead without worrying about traffic.

Back over on Hughes Branch community members used their own equipment to try to clear the road so that people could access their homes. They also hoped it might make it easier for crews to restore power.

“I’m just cleaning up what is on the road,” said Josh Hanna. “Just trying to get our strip cleaned out in case anybody has to get out of here. Everyone got stuck yesterday and powerlines are down so if we can help them we are going to help them.”