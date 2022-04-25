COONSKIN PARK, WV (WOWK) – It was the first weekend of nice weather across the Tri-State in quite some time, so 13 News caught up with people and families at Coonskin Park.

“We’re just getting some sun, enjoying the weather finally just getting some exercise, got the kids to play on the park so,” said Martha Whiting, a Kanawha County resident.

Families enjoyed everything from fishing, playing at the park, golfing, or just simply walking around the lake and enjoying the weather. People we spoke with say its nice to get outside, and just enjoy the simple things in life.

“With the way things are in the world right now, just the little things in life being able to take the kids out and enjoy time out in this beautiful weather and at the playground just trying to not take that for granted and enjoy that for any chance that we get anymore,” said Todd Cornett, who was out with his two children.

Some add its been nice, especially after a tough winter, and late start to spring weather. “Yeah its been rainy or cold all the time so yeah its good,” says Whiting.

Some kids admit though, they haven’t take full advantage of going outside. “Well.. not really him.. yesterday he’s been playing video games inside,” said Addison Raines. Her brother Nicholas defending himself says, “I like video games! I have a new game!”

Luckily, they were still able to enjoy Sunday afternoon. “We’re going to feed the ducks today,” added Nicholas.