Families left without home after South Charleston apartment fire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Families are without homes after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Fire fighters responded to the apartment located near the cross streets of 900th and Garrett Street around 4 a.m.

“It’s terrible. They lost everything. Hopefully they figure everything out”, said neighbor Shawn Hinzman.

The fire woke up nearby neighbors, including Hizman.

“Just flames shooting through the roof back there. Just started going up”, according to Hinzman.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the two buildings were already at a total loss.

“We had heavy fire we encountered. It started to come through the roof prior to arrival. We immediately started fire suppression to try and get it under control”, according to South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White.

Two families occupied the Garrett Street apartments when it went up in flames. No one was injured but a family pet was lost in the fire.

White said if the family had tried to save the animal, circumstances may have been different.

“Once the fire started families got out which is the smart thing to do. Get out and stay out”, said White.

The Red Cross is working with residents to help assist them with shelter and any immediate needs.

The cause of fire is unknown and under investigation.