Families make the most of warm weather on Christmas Eve

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Most people in the tri-state area won’t see a white Christmas this year. While some people are disappointed others are happy for the warm sunny holiday.

On Christmas Eve at Joplin Park in South Charleston, WV families were out enjoying the nice weather. Some were out in shorts and t-shirts.

From shooting hoops to exhanging gifts and even taking the dogs for a walk people couldn’t wait to get outside.

Bob Fenton and his family are from San Francisco, CA and are visiting loved ones in West Virginia. They expected a more traditional Christmas but found a way to make the most of the sun.

“We packed for the snow. We were hoping for a little bit of snow and a white Christmas. But I saw on the weather that we weren’t going to get snow so I brought our basketball just in case and now we are out here playing basketball,” Fenton said.

Other families enjoying the park on Christmas Eve said some good things about having a warm Christmas are that travel should be safer and easier and they’ll be able to get outside and burn off some of the calories from the big holiday meals.