CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A family of five and their two dogs escaped a house fire this morning in Charleston.

Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. at the Crescent Hill Apartments in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive East. The Charleston Fire Department says they believe the fire started in the attic.

“I got woke up to it,” said Paylon Hicks, a resident of the apartment complex. “They woke me up, and I hopped right out of bed running, grabbed my wallet and went to the corner. I was just hoping our stuff was okay and the people beside us were okay. That was the main thing – hoping everybody was okay.”

The Charleston Housing Authority is working on moving the family to another unit in South Park. The Charleston Fire Marshal is still investigating the fire.