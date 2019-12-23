Family donates 65 acres of land to city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston family made the largest land donation the city has ever seen.

Callen Jones McJunkin donated more than 65 acres of land to conserve and preserve a wooded area in Charleston.

“I’m hoping it will be a very meaningful donation for people who enjoy recreation. Biking, hiking, walking, all without the interference of cars”, says McJunkin.

The land is located in the heart of the city in the Louden Heights area of South Hills and comes as three adjoined parcels. It will be named The Herbert and Gloria Jones Woodlands.

McJunkin said she inherited the land from her parents after they passed a few years ago.

“It would be nice for hikers, young mothers, backpackers, all that kind of stuff”, exclaimed McJunkin.

The land is ready for people to explore, but there are hopes of adding on to the natural landscape. The 65 acre wooded area is aimed to be a place of recreational and leisure activity for the community.

“We just need to make some good partnerships so we can get some funding to navigate trails”, laughed McJunkin.

The City of Charleston, with help from community volunteers, will maintain and enhance the woodlands.