KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County.

Crews tell us three people lived here, but everyone made it out safely. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 200-block of Empire Drive in West Side.

Crews from Poca, Institute, Lakeside and West Side fire departments are on the scene.