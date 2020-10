KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A family escaped a fire that broke out in their home early Monday morning in Kanawha County.

According to Metro 911, the fire began in the roof just before 1 a.m. Dispatchers said everyone in the home made it out safely.

Fire crews from Clendenin, Pinch, and Frame all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.