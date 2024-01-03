PUTNAM COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A family is without a home after a massive house fire in Hurricane.

Multiple fire crews were needed to get a house fire under control this morning on Mary Street near Hurricane High School. The fire was reported a little after 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters tell 13 News the home was occupied but everyone made it out safely. They say the family’s smoke detectors were vital in keeping them safe.

No injuries have been reported, but the home is gutted and a total loss.

Crews from as far away as Milton and Nitro were part of the effort to get control of the flames.