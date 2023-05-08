GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden is normally a peaceful place for families who have lost loved ones, but that peace was shattered on Saturday night when two mausoleums caught on fire.

Families are hurting and looking for answers, but so far, they have not been updated on which crypts inside the mausoleums were damaged by the fire.

“They haven’t telephoned me. As far as I know, they haven’t called any other one of the family,” Glasgow resident Anna Mae McCallister said.

McCallister has been waiting for two days to hear an update about her late husband and mother, who are both buried in one of the mausoleums at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.

“I’m kind of upset for the matter of fact that they’re not letting us up there to let us see if mother’s mausoleum is okay,” McCallister said.

Another woman, who asked that her name be withheld from this story, also said she is both filled with questions and a broken heart.

“You get to the place that you know that nothing’s going to be done, and what do you do? What do you do yourself?” the woman said. “Are they going to help you find a place to put these bodies? Where are they going to put them if there’s water in there?”

She and McCallister have both tried to call the cemetery’s owners, Ever Story Partners, but no one is answering their questions.

The Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens did post on their Facebook that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They also shared on Facebook on Sunday that the fire may have been started by an electrical issue.

This is not the first-time family members of loved ones at Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden have felt ignored by ownership.

“The mausoleum was always dirty. So, nothing was kept up. You couldn’t get any information out of them if you called them about anything,” the woman said.

WOWK 13 News has also reached out to Ever Story Partners regarding the damaged crypts, but has yet to hear back.

