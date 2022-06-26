LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – John Nagle’s love for aviation was “infectious.”

“Hey, I put plenty of fuel in that aircraft, you need to go fly, and burn it.” That was his younger brother James says his brother told him via text shortly before he left Texas for West Virginia last week to join in the Huey Reunion at Logan County Airport.

The pilot, who fell in love with all things flying at a very young age, was on board Wednesday, inside that Vietnam-era Huey that crashed shortly after take-off.

John was 53 years old and originally from Gilbert, in Mingo County. For the last two decades, he’s lived in Texas, most recently in the Austin area where he worked for a defense contractor and himself as an entrepreneur.

His younger brother says there are two conversations that helped to shape his love for the skies.

The Nagle’s father worked for businessman and former Gilbert Mayor Buck Harless. Harless had a helicopter and James says John fell in love with aviation while talking to the pilot.

James says his brother told him that story once a year. In fact, they just had the conversation not too long ago in 2022.

Another conversation was when he was waiting at his mom’s gaming business in Gilbert for a man named Gary Stepp to come empty the quarters from the machines. Stepp arrived late he said that he had just finished giving flying lessons.

From there, James says his brother spent 90 percent of his paychecks on flight lessons.

Over the years the brothers have bonded over aviation. James says his brother inspired many people to have a “love affair” with aviation.

That love also spread to one of his and his wife’s three children. ONne is a commercial airline pilot and an aviation instructor.

The Huey Reunion was one of John’s favorite events of the year. While he was not a veteran his father was. He loved spending time with the men who enjoyed the camaraderie of the annual event.

Five other people were on board the helicopter when it crashed Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.