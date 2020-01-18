Farmers one step closer to hemp planting after rule approval in Ohio

OHIO (AP) – A legislative committee has approved rules that put farmers one step closer to growing hemp in Ohio.

The rules approved Thursday by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review were required by last year’s hemp legalization bill, and should take final effect next month.

Gongwer News Service reports that with the passage of the rules, the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s goal remains to have farmers licensed and able to plant this spring.

The federal government legalized hemp cultivation in 2018. Hemp contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol found in marijuana, another plant in the cannabis family.