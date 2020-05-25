Fatal motorcycle accident in Bluewell investigated by State Police

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident.

State Troopers said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road.

According to investigators, Patrick Peavy lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail. He was thrown from the bike and killed. Troopers said Mr. Peavy was wearing a helmet.

Cpl. J.R. Tupper is the lead investigator in the case. He said no one else was involved in the accident.

