Fatal motorcycle crash caused by dead deer in road

LOGAN, Ohio (WOWK)- According to Ohio State Highway Patrol a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday.

Troopers say it happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when Brian Sawyer, 39 of Reedsville was riding southbound on Four Mile Creek Road in Athens County. According to Troopers, Sawyer struck a dead deer lying in the roadway and continued off the left side of the road where he overturned.

Sawyer was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.