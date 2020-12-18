Fatal shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but had no vitals. The victim was found on the road and has yet to be moved. Police are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and State Police are on scene.

Both sides of the road are blocked, police are urging the public to avoid the area.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatch tells 13 News that one person was shot and killed on Wertz Avenue in Charleston.

No word on a suspect at this time. We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as more details are made available.

RIGHT NOW— I am on Wertz Ave in Charleston where it has been confirmed someone was shot and killed.



This is a developing story. Stay with us for more details.

