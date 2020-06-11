Fayette County couple arrested for alleged child abuse and neglect

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Fayette County couple has been arrested on child abuse and neglect allegations.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information from a Child Protective Services referral regarding the welfare of three children in the Corliss area, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The sheriff office began investigations after the referral. The investigations determined at least one of the suspect couple’s children had been physically abused.
Ryan Barnett, 29, and Brandi Fox, 24, of Corliss were arrested. The couple are both charged with felony offenses of child abuse resulting in injury and child neglect resulting in injury.
The couple currently awaits court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
