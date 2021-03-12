Fayette County man convicted in double murder, arson

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been convicted for his part in a double murder and arson that took place nearly five years ago in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Willis, 32, of Victor is convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson, and arson in the first degree.

The crime took place back on November 6th, 2016, when firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Willis Branch Road in the Victor area of Fayette County.

Crews discovered the remains of two people, identified as Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters at the fire scene. Autopsy results determined that both died of shotgun wounds to the head.

Over the course of an 18-month investigation, troopers determined that Charles Gill, 24, and Everette Gill, 56, were also involved in the murders.

They determined that the three men discussed killing Skaggs and Watters for weeks prior to the murders, calling their plan “The Clean Air Act.”

The investigation also determined that the motives for the murders were revenge over theft, jealousy, disputes over illegal drugs and drug money and that Willis claimed they were police informants.

Both Everette and Charles Gill’s sentencing dates have not been announced yet. Willis will be sentenced on April 27th.