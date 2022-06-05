FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–Fayette County Schools held their first job fair for the community.

The school system is on the search for substitute teachers, aides, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, and more.

Saturday, June 4, 2022, the administration held interviews and took applications for positions posted at the fair.

Denece Dial, Director of Personnel with Fayette County Schools said these jobs are just as important to them.

“We are trying just to build our workforce. For whenever our regularly employed have to be out or absent. We need people to step into those roles to be able to operate our educational system to the best of its ability,” Dial said.

Dial added they will also hold a job fair on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Fayette County Board of Education Office.