Fayette County to continue blended learning through October

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County School Board has decided to continue the county’s blended learning model through Oct. 30.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting Thursday, Sept. 24. This means schools in Fayette County will continue on that model even if the county moves to Green, Yellow or Gold on the County Alert System map.

In conjunction with that, if students are out of school there will be no athletic contests until Thursday of the week where students are in class.

The action comes under the authority of the School Superintendent. The school board says he has the discretion to extend blended learning under the guidance of the Fayette County Health Department.

