Fayetteville man arrested after locking woman inside home with padlocks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK)- According to Deputies, a Fayetteville man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will.

Deputies were dispatched to Short Creek Road in the Fayetteville area on Friday afternoon. When investigating deputies found that Kenneth A. Ward had been assaulting a female for “some time”.

Deputies say Ward locked the woman inside a home with padlocks on the outside of the door. At one point the woman escaped but was dragged back into the home by her neck and threatened with a knife. The woman did eventually escape and was able to call for help.

Ward has been arrested and charged with unlawful detention, domestic battery, malicious assault and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail.