Fayetteville man arrested after locking woman inside home with padlocks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK)- According to Deputies, a Fayetteville man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will.

Deputies were dispatched to Short Creek Road in the Fayetteville area on Friday afternoon. When investigating deputies found that Kenneth A. Ward had been assaulting a female for “some time”.

Deputies say Ward locked the woman inside a home with padlocks on the outside of the door. At one point the woman escaped but was dragged back into the home by her neck and threatened with a knife. The woman did eventually escape and was able to call for help.

Ward has been arrested and charged with unlawful detention, domestic battery, malicious assault and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events