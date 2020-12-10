Federal and local officials warn against holiday scammers

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — While it may be the holiday shopping season, buyer beware: scammers are once again out to get their hands on your money.

However, experts have tips for keeping your information—and wallet safe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently issued a holiday scam warning.

They say in just the past two years, West Virginians have lost millions to scammers who prey on shoppers looking for deals.

“In 2019 in West Virginia alone, we tracked 277 scams totaling 1.2 million dollars.” Scott Argiro, Asst. Special Agent, Pittsburgh FBI

FBI Special Agent Scott Argiro says it’s especially important to stay vigilant this year.

“Things are different this year because there’s more scams out there, there’s more people confined to their homes and finding themselves on the internet.” Scott Argiro, Asst. Special Agent, Pittsburgh FBI

Argiro says many of the scams occur on online, but there are some good rules of thumb to keep in mind to protect yourself and your information.

“A simple fact is if it sounds too good, or looks too good, and the opportunity presents itself to you in that manner then it probably is too good…Go to trusted websites, websites you’ve used before….things like that. You want to do your homework before you put your money out there.” Scott Argiro, Asst. Special Agent, Pittsburgh FBI

Huntington Police Lieutenant Phil Watkins agrees, saying precaution is the best protection.

“Take a step back and look at the situation. If something seems odd about it, take an extra moment to confirm with somebody that they are who they say they are.” Lieutenant Phil Watkins, Huntington Police Department

The best practice for shopping this holiday season is to shop at stores you’re already familiar with, whether that be in-person or online.

“Obviously online you have that convenience, but you can shop locally online. I mean, if you call these stores, you check their websites or their social media presence, they’ll work with you to make sure that purchase happens, and also you’re helping the local economy.” Bill Bissett, president and CEO, Huntington Regional Chamber

Bottom line:

“Scams are out there, the victims are out there so we need the public to be extra vigilant and cautious.” Scott Argiro, Asst. Special Agent, Pittsburgh FBI

The FBI also says beware of sites which only accept payment via gift card or other unorthodox methods.

Also, if you are looking to donate to charity this season, make sure it is a legitimate operation by checking their websites for credentials.

For a more information about the scams that are out there, check out this website.

To report possible scams or fraud, visit this link to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news