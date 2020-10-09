Federal Aviation Administration awards $3.8 million for two WV airports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding two West Virginia airports for runway safety and drainage improvements.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made the announcement Friday, Oct 9.

The FAA will award Tri-State Airport’s Milton J. Ferguson Field $1,387,846 and Marshall County Airport is awarded $2,431,200. Part of this money is coming from the CARES Act.

This funding will help the Marshall County Airport and the Tri-State Airport improve drainage to combat erosion and increase runway safety for those flying to and from the Mountain State. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Making sure our airports are updated to the most recent safety standards is a vital step to growing our economy and is important for the convenience of travelers. Over the past several years, investments in our airports have helped support many improvement projects, which have been made possible from support on the federal level. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

