Federal prisoners to be tested for virus before transfers

KINGWOOD, WV (AP) — Preston County officials have been reassured that inmates transferred into a federal prison there will be tested for the new coronavirus first.

The Dominion Post reports the reassurances came after a fourth prisoner brought in as many weeks to the United States Penitentiary Hazelton tested positive for COVID-19.

The president of the union local that represents Hazelton workers worries that bringing in inmates with COVID-19 could spread the virus throughout the community.

County health officials spoke with federal officials on Friday and were told the new testing procedures will begin next week.

