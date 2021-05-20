FEMA continues providing disaster relief in Kentucky

Route 292 in Martin County is closed approximately 1.5 miles from the Pike County line after part of the roadway collapsed into the river.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has now paid more than $17 million in flood insurance claims to homeowners and renters in the Blue Grass State.

Officials say approximately 600 claims have been submitted after mudslides, flooding, severe storms and landslides between Feb. 27 and March 14 caused damage throughout Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties. According to officials from FEMA, a major disaster declaration is not required for flood insurance to pay, and affected residents in any county can submit a claim for assistance.

FEMA has approved more than $3 million Individual Assistance disaster grants for losses not covered by insurance. Officials say these grants can be used to help affected Kentuckians with rent, home repairs, home replacement and other disaster-related needs including childcare, medical and dental expenses. 509 households have been approved for these grants at this time.

Officials with FEMA also say the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved 17 low-interest disaster loans totaling $775,100.

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses due to the severe weather that hit Kentucky between Feb. 27 and March 14, here’s how you can get help from FEMA:

Officials say by law FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments or assistance from government programs or charities.

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet. You can also call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Officials say the toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and multilingual operators are available.

Officials say the toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and multilingual operators are available. Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service, officials say. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

Those seeking assistance should have the following information ready when registering:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

A description of disaster damage and losses.