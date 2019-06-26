FestivALL Charleston changes leadership role

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – FestivALL Charleston, a non-profit organization that strives to create vibrant multi-arts culture in the Capitol City is passing on the baton leadership-wise.

FestivALL Executive Director, Brittany Javins has been organizing this large event for the last four years. In total, Brittany has been with FestivALL for seven years, starting as just an intern.

“Fifteen years old is a big deal. I feel like FestivALL’s become established in the community at this point and it’s time to sit down and look at the lay of the land and make sure we’re serving our community in the best possible way we can,” said Brittany.

This is the last year Brittany will serve on FestivALL’s board of administrators. She proudly passes the responsibility over to Maria Belcher, who has attended the festival for all its years.

“I’ve enjoyed so many different events and I think with FestivALL being 15 this year, we are really just enjoying and seeing the things that the community responds to, what we like to bring in to Charleston,” said Maria.

As she takes on her new role as executive director, Maria plans to continue reinventing the wheel by bringing in more unique, vibrant artistic opportunities and experiences all Charlestonians will love.

She welcomes feedback from FestivALL attendees to know how to improve and cater to likes and dislikes of the community.

If you have feedback or ideas for FestivALL 2020, you can contact the productions committee at (304) 470-0489 to provide input.