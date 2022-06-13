CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens gathered outside the newly remodeled Kanawha County Public Library for the “Kiwanis Corporate Regatta” Monday afternoon.

The FestivALL event, drew a cheerful crowd all to help raise money for the children’s reading program at the library in addition to various charities in our region. Corporations and professionals each pay $500 to $2,500 for a miniature yacht to be raced in a swimming pool outside of the library. The prize of $1,000 goes to the winning skipper’s favorite local children’s charity,

The most artistic yacht, selected by Traci Higginbotham of Art Emporium receives a $500 check for the captain’s preferred children’s charity.

Support will be provided for up to 12 children’s charities, including Mary C. Snow and Edgewood elementary schools, the Kiwanis Shopping Spree, which purchases new clothing for needy children, and the Ronald McDonald House.

The Kiwanis Club of West Charleston is always looking for volunteers, you can learn more about getting involved here.