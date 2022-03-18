A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend.

It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours should feature rain.

Rain showers will continue off-and-on through Sunday morning. Then, we’ll see the clouds begin to break as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s but we are back to near 70 degrees by Monday!