Fill the Bus: Handing Out School Supplies

ELEANOR, W.Va. (WOWK) – 13 News has been collecting school supplies for the last month to help students in our region get off on the right foot this school year.

Today those items were handed out at this year’s Back to School Blast at the Putnam Career & Technical Center.

Thanks to viewers’ contributions, along with other sponsors and grant money, roughly 450 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to kids for free.

Putnam County Schools Title I, III, and Pre-K Director, Becky Meadows said, “they go in with the latest looking backpack with full of school supplies just like everybody else does.”

Over 30 community organizations were also invited to the event to showcase free services that benefit students and families.

“You know, I just know them, I know their situation and know that they need this assistance,” said Meadows.

Supplies were handed out on a first come first serve basis but no child walked away empty-handed.

Again, we at 13 News want to thank you again for helping us “fill the bus” and helping out kids in our region.